Overheard online: Your reactions to Greyhound axing all but one B.C. route

Greyhound Canada announced Monday it will cancel all freight services and passenger bus routes in B.C., except one route between Vancouver and Seattle. Here is what you had to say about the announcement:

This is a crucial service for rural BC. Without it a great number of people will be forced to hitchhike. Apparently, Greyhound had the cargo business taken away from the bus service. That, as well, is a valuable service for rural communities. I would suggest that anyone who’s directly affected by this write to their MLA and MP, and let them know how this is going to negatively impact your daily life. Maybe smaller buses, and collector routes. Surely, we can find a solution.

Art Green

It’s going to make it difficult for me to visit my daughter and new grandchild in Kamloops in the winter time. Relied on the bus for that.

Cam Saunders

Very upset. I liked taking the bus to get to Vancouver. How are people in Hope going to get out! We need transportation out of the rural areas. I hope a bus line will step up to the plate sooner than later. Whenever I took the bus this year from Hope to Vancouver it was close to full. Coming back it was full too. The bus had either come from the Interior or it was going. We need a bus system.

Maureen Wasilieff

I’m guessing if they are doing this nobody is using it. I can’t imagine many people caring if that’s the case.

Paul Riddoch

When I took the Greyhound to Alberta last year and in June of this year both buses were full — but the bus driver told me that sometimes there are only seven to 10 passengers, and that they need 30 to ‘make money.’ He also told me that Greyhound headquarters is now in Scotland, so I imagine they have no clue how large Canada is!

Sharon Louise Blythe

Great opportunity for a new business.

Linda Bishop