OUR VIEW: Surrey school pupils mirror real deal in mock election

They got a first-hand look at inner workings of democracy, and some timeless aspects of human nature

The pupils at Janice Churchill Elementary school in Surrey recently had a first-hand look at the inner workings of our democratic system, as well as some timeless aspects of human nature, when they staged their own mock school election recently.

The goal of this school election was to motivate youngsters to vote when they turn 18, a most worthy exercise considering Surrey’s recent civic election recorded a voter turnout of only 32.5 per cent.

While the children learned about community service, constructing sound arguments and the satisfaction that can be derived from working towards a goal, they also learned about “sabotaging,” rumour-spreading, and accusations of bribery involving lollipops and cupcakes in exchange for votes.

We wonder how much of this alleged chicanery is merely endemic to the species, as opposed to the children parroting what they see in we adults.

Of note, in the adult world the Surrey RCMP continues to investigate allegations of fraud related to Surrey’s Oct. 20 civic election, a campaign politicos described as “dirty” while at the same time professing their own activities to be as pure as the driven snow.

“When this is over, I’m going to take about 15 showers,” one campaign manager remarked to the Now-Leader as Surrey’s civic election entered its homestretch.

In an ideal world, future generations will do a better job.

But when it comes to politics, no matter at what level, you’ll always find the good, the bad and the ugly, be it in parliament or in an elementary school classroom.

