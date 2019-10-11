OUR VIEW: Surrey RCMP winners stir pride at Police Officer of the Year awards

It's been a tumultuous time for local Mounties, but recent city politics hasn't diluted their commitment

Second from left is Surrey RCMP’s Officer in Charge Assistant Commissioner Dwayne McDonald. (Photo: Twitter@SurreyRCMP)

Despite what can only be described as a rancid year for the Surrey RCMP, unadulterated cream still rises to the top.

It is soon approaching one year since Surrey city council voted during its inaugural meeting on Nov. 5, 2018 to serve notice to the provincial and federal governments that Surrey is ending its contract with the RCMP – which has policed these parts since May 1, 1951 – to set up its own force.

It’s been, and continues to be, a tumultuous time for our local Mounties. But the shock and awe brought on by recent city politics hasn’t diluted their commitment to service, as witnessed by the honours bestowed Thursday night during the 23rd annual Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards.

Tonight I’m at the Surrey Police Officer of the Year Awards hosted by @SBofT at @sheratongldfrd. A full house to hear OIC Dwayne McDonald speak a little later. The “Keep RCMP in Surrey” gang is here too. @SurreyRCMP @SurreyNowLeader pic.twitter.com/kv7yHYpDwu — Tom Zillich (@TomZillich) October 11, 2019

Please join us in congratulating the winners. They are Constable Richard Wright (Police Officer of the Year – nominated by community), Constable Karen Baker (Police Officer of the Year – nominated by peers), and the Surrey Gang Enforcement Team (Arnold Silzer Community Policing Initiative Award).

You can also read about fellow winners Save On Foods Store #2207 (Police and Business Partnership Award), Marnie Neal (Municipal Employee of the Year Award), Steve Gyorgy (Volunteer of the Year Award), Kim Treider (Auxiliary of the Year Award), and E-Watch (Police Team of the Year Award).

Their dedication to serve and protect does this city proud.

You might call it grace under pressure.

