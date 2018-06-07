OUR VIEW: Surrey peacock chaos for the birds

Relocate peacocks before things get even more out of control

One of the peacocks causing a fuss in a Surrey neighbourhood. (Amy Reid/Surrey Now-Leader)

Big fines. Alleged assault. Arrest. Adults accused of extending their middle finger to children. Cop cars. Firetruck. Ambulance. Helicopter.

What’s next, military intervention?

The unbelievable nonsense unfolding in Sullivan Heights over peacocks has to stop.

Really, police helicopters?

People, get a grip.

Now the City of Surrey is looking to Florida and Hawaii for insight?

C’mon.

These feral birds, while marvellous and all, should be rounded up and given a new, more appropriate home rather than being left to drop their dirt all over the place, damage vehicles and make all kinds of ruckus.

The birds must be re-located because clearly, human beings cannot handle their presence.

They’d be better off elsewhere. And deserve to be.

— Now-Leader

