One of the peacocks causing a fuss in a Surrey neighbourhood. (Amy Reid/Surrey Now-Leader)

OUR VIEW: Surrey peacock chaos for the birds

Relocate peacocks before things get even more out of control

Big fines. Alleged assault. Arrest. Adults accused of extending their middle finger to children. Cop cars. Firetruck. Ambulance. Helicopter.

What’s next, military intervention?

The unbelievable nonsense unfolding in Sullivan Heights over peacocks has to stop.

Really, police helicopters?

People, get a grip.

Now the City of Surrey is looking to Florida and Hawaii for insight?

C’mon.

These feral birds, while marvellous and all, should be rounded up and given a new, more appropriate home rather than being left to drop their dirt all over the place, damage vehicles and make all kinds of ruckus.

The birds must be re-located because clearly, human beings cannot handle their presence.

They’d be better off elsewhere. And deserve to be.

Now-Leader

READ ALSO: Surrey bylaw officer assaulted over peacock complaint, city says

READ ALSO: Surrey looks to Florida, Hawaii to solve peacock problem

edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Time for a change
Next story
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Pipeline can’t pass cost-benefit test

Just Posted

Metis Nation to control own children in B.C. government care by 2021

  • 23 hours ago

 

Theatre on the Edge returns to Salmon Arm

  • 23 hours ago

 

Humans believed to be to blame for Elkford fires

  • 23 hours ago

 

OUR VIEW: Surrey peacock chaos for the birds

  • 23 hours ago

 

Most Read