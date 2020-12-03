OUR VIEW: Shut down strange Surrey protest

There are staged protests, at least in the conventional sense.

And then there is the occupation of a Surrey neighbourhood for 12 weeks – yes, 12 weeks and counting – by a group of people who have been, among other peculiar things, strolling up and down 149th Street in Guildford wearing blue tent-bubble outfits.

With that going on, what child needs to worry about the bogeyman under the bed? The residents of this street feel like they are trapped in an episode of the Twilight Zone, with no end in sight.

The protesters say one of the residents is a Chinese spy. He and his wife says that’s nonsense. Whatever the case, maybe somebody should consult CSIS to sort it out rather than lay siege to the lives of bystanders who, like all of us, are doing their best to make it through already strange and difficult times.

How long must one protest, anyway, to get his or her point across?

The RCMP certainly didn’t sit on their hands for 12 weeks when protesters targeted Premier John Horgan’s place in February. Instead, that scenario played out something like this: Protest begins at 7:45 a.m., the RCMP is at Horgan’s by 8 a.m., by 8:20 a.m. there are arrests, and by 8:30 a.m. Horgan is clear to go about his business, as he should be.

“Terrorizing my spouse is not advancing anyone’s agenda,” Horgan said.

Meantime, the residents of 149th Street in Surrey are subjected to a 12-week circus, and counting. What about them? Think about it, next time you walk down your driveway, or down your own street.

Twelve weeks.

You just can’t make this stuff up.

