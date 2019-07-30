OUR VIEW: Positivity abounds in Surrey

It's so important to remember the good that's seen and done in this community

One doesn’t have to search hard to find stories of violence and heartbreak in Surrey and, of course, everywhere else in the world.

But there’s also nourishment for the soul, and our story entitled Surrey music store has gift for young heart patient – but needs help to find him serves up a hearty helping of that.

The mother of an eight-year-old boy who has undergone open heart surgery visited Tom Lee Music in Guildford to get his guitar restrung. The instrument had clearly seen better days and this women looked crestfallen when she was told it wasn’t worth much, at least as the price tag goes.

Anyway, the job got done, and the woman returned to pick up the restrung guitar with her son, who had baked some cookies for the staff and written a letter thanking them for their work.

Well, if that doesn’t pull on your heartstrings. It certainly did a number on the employees, who decided to pitch in and buy the young lad a new guitar. The trick is, they have to find him before they can present him with the gift, as the mother and son’s info wasn’t captured in their system. Hopefully, they will read the story and get in touch with the music shop so he can enjoy the gift.

The store’s manager, Kurt Thys, also shared this: “We have in our kitchen a sign that says, ‘On the darkest nights you see the brightest stars.’ In the darkest hour, this kid is just positive. And there’s a lot of negativity in this area, it’s a Surrey thing, but every once in a while someone walks in and restores your faith in humanity.”

Good things like this happen every day in this city, in your neighbourhood.

Try to remember that if you’re feeling blue.

– Now-Leader