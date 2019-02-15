OUR VIEW: Let’s find Surrey pellet-gun punks

Those who do have information - if they are also possessed of a conscience - must contact police

To know your young child is being hunted by subhuman creatures with pellet guns must be like suffering the tortures of the damned.

Imagine, then, how this victim who has been targeted must be feeling.

An unthinkable scenario is playing itself out in Cloverdale as police investigate two recent incidents where the same 12-year-old boy was shot at with pellet guns, bringing cowardly bullying to an entirely new level of despicable.

On Feb. 3, the boy was shot in the face and neck while enjoying a time-honoured Canadian rite of passage at Hillcrest Park – sledding – a winter activity which any child, in any self-respecting country, should be free to enjoy without fear of being shot at.

Police in that case are looking for two suspects; one who was wearing a black jacket, toque and a camouflaged mask and another who wore grey pants, and a black hat. Both had allegedly been carrying pellet rifles.

The boy was shot at a second time, on the night of Feb. 13, in an alley just blocks away from the first incident, once again with a pellet gun.

Police reported he received “minor” injuries as a result – physical, anyway.

Words simply escape us. Surely somebody must have at least a sneaking suspicion as to who these people – a word we use loosely – are who’ve done this.

Those who do have information – if they are also possessed of a conscience – must contact police with what they know so hopefully these pellet-gun attacks are stopped before more damage is done.

– Now-Leader

