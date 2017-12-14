OUR VIEW: Let’s celebrate Surrey’s medical triumphs

Surrey has had 56 shootings so far this year. Many of its public schools are overcrowded; there is traffic congestion and, sadly, homeless people are living in tents.

But this rapidly growing city is also the scene of important medical breakthroughs and cutting-edge medical advancements that are helping people within and outside its borders, and that’s something all residents can be proud of.

In our latest issue of the Now-Leader you’ll read about new technology developed here in Surrey that is considered “game-changing” for brain health. Acclaimed Surrey neuroscientist Dr. Ryan D’Arcy described it as “the world’s first objective physiological yardstick for brain function.”

Last week, we brought you a report on how Surrey’s thoracic surgeons are on the cutting edge, so to speak, performing “incision-less” procedures which are a first in Western Canada.

Moreover, a Veterans Village described as a “centre of excellence” will be developed in Whalley where soldiers, emergency first-responders and veterans can receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and other medical issues. It will also feature a research and rehabilitation centre focusing on robotics, exoskeletons and other devices that will help amputees.

Researchers at Surrey’s Simon Fraser University campus have also developed technology aimed at preventing sports concussion injuries. Another “game changer,” as they say.

These are just some of the medical breakthroughs happening in Surrey, a city that does have its problems. But don’t forget it also has many triumphs, and more on the way, of which we can all be proud.

