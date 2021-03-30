OUR VIEW: It’s awful form to throw young people under the bus

Not all people of this particular age group carry on like they're living in a beer commercial

B.C. Premier John Horgan wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 prior to being sworn in by The Honourable Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia during a virtual swearing in ceremony in Victoria, Thursday, November 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Premier John Horgan, like everyone else, must be feeling more than done with this pandemic.

And while his appeal to people ages 20 to 39 to curtail their social activity in this scary phase of the pandemic and “not blow this” for the rest of us is undoubtedly warranted, to some extent, it’s really not good form for someone at his level of public office to call out a particular segment of society for a scolding.

We have all seen, and know of, “Covidiots” in all adult age groups who even after a full year of COVID-19 still have not mastered even the most basic elements of social distancing and mask wearing, or just don’t care to.

It is also a fact that many British Columbians between the ages of 20 and 39 are frontline and essential workers, toiling in warehouses, grocery stores, as medical practitioners, firefighters, and police…you get the picture. Not all people of this particular age group carry on like they’re living in a beer commercial.

It’s quite unfair for a premier to target one age demographic for correction when the government he leads is not unblemished.

After all, as they say, the buck stops at the top and Horgan’s administration needs to be shown the mirror if anyone has been in need of correction. After all, this is the premier who said last November that “the evidence is clear that children are not transmitters of COVID-19.”

Confusing messaging concerning public health orders, and authorities pumping up people’s expectations for a quick recovery one week, and then getting stern the next, has not been helpful and probably has even led people who are particularly desperate to put the pandemic in their rear-view mirror to drop their guard.

– Now-Leader

