OUR VIEW: Easter story reflected in front-line workers’ sacrifices during pandemic

Of all great things, the greatest of these is love

Easter, which will be celebrated by Christians on Sunday, is not only one of this major world faith’s most important dates on the springtime calendar, it marks the very reason for its existence.

The resurrection of Jesus Christ from the tomb three days after he was crucified, more than 2,000 years ago, signalled the forgiveness of human sins through his act of pure love. It’s a timeless message – the sacrificing of one’s self for others. As the good book says, in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this: To lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”

What we’re witnessing now, in 2020, is doctors, nurses and other frontline workers laying down their lives for strangers as they fight the insidious COVID-19 that has swept across our planet.

Some, like Christ, have made the ultimate sacrifice. It brings tears to our eyes, and yet on another level, joy to one’s heart.

We live in a world that in many ways is broken, that in many ways disappoints. It’s easy to be cynical, jaded. You might say, there’s just cause to be disillusioned.

But despite all the muck and tragedy that befalls humanity, the actions and sacrifices of healthcare workers, in keeping with Christ’s example, are like rays of brilliant sunshine bursting through dark clouds on an Easter morning.

As Christians give thanks to their Lord, remembering the sacrifice he made, everyone would do well to remember the similar agape love that health-care and other frontline workers in this battle against COVID-19 freely give, and for some at a great cost.

We are awestruck.

The Easter story is indeed a potent message for these times, testifying to the undeniable reality that of all great things, the greatest of these is love.

– Now-Leader

