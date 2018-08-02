OUR VIEW: Dog’s death a reminder to leash pets

The death of a pet dog struck down by a train in North Delta recently is a sad reminder that owners should keep their canine pals leashed when venturing out on trails, particularly those near railway tracks. Dogs cannot read but most people can.

The dog and its owner were undoubtedly heading into or returning from the nature reserve. The trail on the west side of the tracks has bylaw signs stating dogs must be leashed, and yet many people ignore these signs every day, leaving their dogs to charge ahead uncontrolled.

All over this region, dog owners ignore such signs when venturing out into parks, beaches and trails. Of course we do not know if this particular dog owner saw any signs, and do not wish to rub salt into the grieving owner’s wounds, but the death of his friend serves as a reminder that dogs should be leashed for a reason , under certain circumstances .

Rarely do we hear of a dog attack involving a dog that’s on the end of a leash, for example.

This particular crossing has been in use for decades now, and perhaps it was inevitable that a pet, or someone, would be struck here given how these trains hurtle down the tracks.

Now people are calling on the city to install an overhead crossing there. It’s doubtful this unleashed dog would have used it. Too often we appeal to nanny government to do something when tragedy strikes. People step off a curb while texting, and suddenly the city should do something to make the intersection safer.

We are all responsible to exercise common sense when it comes to our own safety and that of others . Not everything can be fixed by government, nor should we expect it to.

