Our View: Civil words in civic vote

Election season is fast approaching again here in the Langleys.

Municipal voters will be going to the polls this October, for the first time on the new four-year civic election schedule, and for the first time under new local election spending rules.

There’ll be a lot of changes, but the one we’d like to see the most would be an increase in civility in civic politics.

The past decade in the Langleys have seen many divisive issues arise. High growth rates have brought growing pains to several neighbourhoods, homelessness has proved a difficult problem to solve, and taxes are always a source of ire.

That said, healthy debate and even sharp disagreement on issues can be handled. The candidates will speak up about their plans, and hopefully the voters will have a clear choice when they mark their ballots.

Where division can go too far is when it spills over into personal attacks.

On important issues, it’s common for passions to run high.

But whether on social media or in public forums, the best way to get through another election season is to be respectful.

Not everyone has the same vision of Langley’s future. Not everyone has the same ideas of how to achieve a prosperous and safe community.

But candidates and people who take the time to attend and comment on civic politics are all interested in creating a better Langley.

After this October, new councils will sit down in Langley City and Township, and begin working through another four years of tough issues. It will be easier to find compromise in the future if respect rules in the coming election.

– M.C.