OUR VIEW: Candidates deserve our respect

We are looking forward to some good, clean debate and fresh ideas presented in the months leading up to the Oct. 20th civic election in Surrey.

It’s telling when in these early days of election campaigning a council candidate is telling us she doesn’t want to “play Grade 6” with a one-time political ally who is now her rival.

READ ALSO: Steele, Surrey First part ways

READ ALSO: Doug McCallum, Tom Gill already squaring off in Surrey mayoral race

There will no doubt be some nasty mudslinging, intriguing plot twists and perhaps even eyebrow-raising breaking news in the months to come, which is all great fun for spectators. But let’s not forget a few things.

First, this election campaign is about choosing the right leaders to navigate the Good Ship Surrey into the future. It’s about issues.

Issues like public spending, public safety, land development, transportation and taking care of all Surrey residents’ best interests, including those of the disadvantaged. We all need to pay attention to these issues and then vote accordingly.

Secondly, let’s not forget that the candidates for office are real human beings who have good days and bad days. Just like the rest of us.

Although it’s a pipe dream to expect they’ll always be afforded dignified comment from those on social media, let’s hope people will keep the vulgarity and trashy name-calling to a minimum.

Those who sling bad names and insults would do well to consider what it would be like if they put their own names and ideas out there in the limelight for public scrutiny.

To all good luck, and may the best candidates win.

— Now-Leader

edit@surreynowleader.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter