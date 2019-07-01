OUR VIEW: A bold and effective move

City council's motion to allow more secondary suites in Campbell River is a bold move that will go a long way to alleviating the drastic shortage of rental housing in the city.

Not all homeowners are going to be happy about the idea because of concerns about impacting property values and questions about tenant conduct. But these are unfair categorizations that do nothing to help renters in need of accommodations.

A city staff report says the concept has the potential to increase the supply of affordable housing and providing relief from high mortgage costs without – and this is always a nice benefit – added government or environmental cost. Staff asked the crucial question of what can be done to make a difference to the people who want to live in Campbell River?

The obvious response quickly came to mind and they went with it. Kudos to them for putting forward an effective, logical and simple solution.

Would that we could deal with other problems so concisely.