Our RCMP are heros

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, your article, "City's Crime Severity Index Up," put a fright in me. I calmed down after it was clarified by the RCMP that crime 'scores' can be deceitful based on recent changes to how crime is calculated.

On Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, your article, “City’s Crime Severity Index Up,” put a fright in me. I calmed down after it was clarified by the RCMP that crime ‘scores’ can be deceitful based on recent changes to how crime is calculated.

I’ve lived in many towns and cities across Canada and there are hooligans and mind-altered assassins in every community.

The RCMP have our backs. They take their job seriously and act courageously. Being distracted with missing persons and wellness checks promotes the need for increased funding to our policing agencies.

Thank you,

Armande Black

Campbell River Mirror