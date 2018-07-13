Our present system is not democracy

Re: ‘Leave electoral system alone’ published July 4.

Leave electoral system alone?

Mr. Ray Maze is missing the whole point of what proportional representation means.

With our present system one party can get a majority of seats in the legislature assembly with only 35 per cent of the votes or even less. This is not democracy period.

In the new system, each political party will get the number of seats proportional the popular votes they received. Yes, it will for example, help the Green Party which usually gets about 10 per cent popular support and therefore will get 10 per cent of the seats. So be it, this is real democracy. This is the case in most European Countries, with the exception of Great Britain. New Zealand and Australia have adopted proportional representation not too long ago.

Wendel Imhof

Smithers