Langstaff & Land Garage at 2801 - 32nd Street, home today of Russell N. Shortt, land surveyor. Photo dated 1958. (Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #22745)

Our History In Pictures

Today, courtesy of the Greater Vernon Museum and Archives, we travel back to 1958

Today, it’s the home of Russell N. Short, land surveyor. In 1958, the building at 2801-32nd St. was the home of Langstaff & Land Garage.

