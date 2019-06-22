Our History in Pictures – Vernon landmark

You’d have to be a long-time Vernon resident to remember it.
But for those who have been around for a while, the National Hotel was a downtown Vernon staple.
Located on Barnard Avenue (the corner of 30th Street and 30th Avenue), its was deemed the Okanagan’s friendliest hotel by some.
But the historic building burned down and is now replaced by Monashee’s Wine, Spirits and Beer store.
