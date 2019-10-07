Our History in Pictures

A look at a mid-1970s street sale on 30th Avenue

A pre-cursor to the Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Festival? Well, not really, but this picture shows Eaton’s, at 3400 - 30th Ave., during a street sale. Photo dated 1975. The building is now home to Bookland, Nature’s Fare and the Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy. (Photo - Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #2339)

It wasn’t exactly the Downtown Vernon Association’s Sunshine Festival. Nope, but in 1975, Eaton’s hosted a street sale outside its doors at 3400-3oth Avenue.

Today, Eaton’s is long gone but the building remains, occupied by Bookland, Nature’s Fare and the Okanagan Valley College of Massage Therapy.

Greater Vernon Museum & Archives photo #2339.