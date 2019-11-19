Our Cowichan Estuary debacle – a poem

Our Cowichan Estuary debacle
If only
The first public meeting hall
Could have accommodated all who wanted their say about Cowichan Bay,
Could we not have agreed to preserve nature and beast including ourselves, to farm our resources and plan for survival?
If only the sea in our own Cowichan estuary
Could be entirely free of unnecessary debris
And the industry encroached above
Bit by bit without best sway —
But NOW, with clout of industry
Have wrangled rule without a peek at scientific documents.
If only thinking people would all facts consider,
Work to keep our bay pristine, for fish to thrive, keep nature pure,
It could be win and win instead, perhaps, of sink or swim.
MaryAnn Deacon
51 year resident on its North Cowichan shore