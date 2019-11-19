Our Cowichan Estuary debacle – a poem

If only thinking people would all facts consider

Our Cowichan Estuary debacle

If only

The first public meeting hall

Could have accommodated all who wanted their say about Cowichan Bay,

Could we not have agreed to preserve nature and beast including ourselves, to farm our resources and plan for survival?

If only the sea in our own Cowichan estuary

Could be entirely free of unnecessary debris

And the industry encroached above

Bit by bit without best sway —

But NOW, with clout of industry

Have wrangled rule without a peek at scientific documents.

If only thinking people would all facts consider,

Work to keep our bay pristine, for fish to thrive, keep nature pure,

It could be win and win instead, perhaps, of sink or swim.

MaryAnn Deacon

51 year resident on its North Cowichan shore