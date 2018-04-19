It is obvious that our future will depend on solar, wind, tidal and various other forms of energy

Ottawa just doesn’t get it

I am deeply troubled that elected officials of our country would rather spend money on fossil fuel expansion instead of renewable energy.

All the easy to get at oil and gas on our planet has been sucked up and it is pretty obvious that our future will depend on solar, wind, tidal and various other forms of energy that are sustainable and non-polluting. Can you imagine where we would be if $2 billion was spent on research and development of renewable energy? There are so many reasons why this fossil fuel expansion is a bad idea.

We elect people who say they are going to do one thing and then they do the exact opposite. How long can this continue?

Catherine Wallace

Mill Bay