Opposed to the proposed fire mitigation

Editor:

Editor:

Writing today to express my serious concerns around proposed fire mitigation (logging) activities in an area adjacent to what is currently known as “Indian Bay” on Francois Lake, near Southbank. I am the property owner at the western-most extremity of the proposed area, on the lake shore. The proposed area transits my back property line east-west from lake shore to Uncha Lake Road.

My reasons for being strongly opposed to this are:

– Wild fires in this area have been seen to travel west to east due to westerly prevailing winds in the summer (the proposed area is east of the greatest part of the community)

– Destruction of well-established new growth in the proposed area

– Erosion, given the proximity to Francois Lake, and with 2 active creeks running through the area

– Disruption of wildlife

– Visual impact from the lake, and from the north shore community

– Disruption of my privacy

– Increased wind exposure and subsequently more blow down on my property.

Please notice that with a fire incident in the area, I am one the first to be affected.

From a conversation with Ken Neilsen, Chinook Community Forests Manager, in Feb, there was at that time no completed plan so the extent of this is unknown. It was explained the intent was for standing dead and blow down to be cleaned up either as salvage or piled and burnt on sight. Further, mature standing green wood would also be removed. This level of activity will largely destroy the regeneration already in progress. I expect we’ll be left with what amounts to a logging block on the edge of the community with the smallest amount of regeneration left which doesn’t get destroyed in the process.

Further, the public is frequently hearing it’s not a case of IF these areas with heavy fuel loading burn but WHEN. Firstly, in my opinion, there is a fine line between proper information on the dangers, and outright fear mongering; I believe we are on this line. Secondly, there is enough heavy equipment in the “Lakes District”, it is a spider web of roads providing access and fire breaks, the map is poke-a-dotted with lakes, we all played connect-the-dot when we were kids. Surely we should be able to deal with any fires which might break out provided there is desire to do so. I remain very critical of BC Wildfire and the events of 2018 in the Lakes District.

I stand strongly opposed to the proposed fire mitigation in the Indian Bay – Southbank area.

Gord Stanton

Southbank

Post script: Above is condensed version of a letter I sent in Feb, hoping to get published last week, missed deadline. Attended open house Friday 11th at Southbank Fire Hall where-in the actual treatment plan was made available. My worst fear was brought to reality in that the proposed treatment calls for clear cutting for a distance back on my east-west property line before reverting to selective. Disrupting my privacy and creating a wind tunnel which will result in increased blow down on my property. I remain strongly opposed. Anyone wishing to discuss further with me, I am in the phone book (Grassy Plains).

Burns Lake Lakes District News

Previous story
LETTER: RDCK online survey set up to fail
Next story
LETTER – No need to impose curbside garbage collection on those who can do it themselves

Just Posted

Most Read

  • CNC graduation for Burns Lake students

    College of New Caledonia's (CNC) Burns Lake campus had two students graduating this year — Stacey Bergen, who completed the Bookkeeping Certificate program, and Dustyn Standbridge, who is receiving her Kinesiology Diploma. Both the students came by the campus last Monday to pick up their caps, gowns, got their photos taken and the college staff showered the duo with congratulatory songs and cheers. (Naomi Wetsergard photo/Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Community Market 2021 begins in Burns Lake

    Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce's community market, which has received the official farmer's market designation this year, held its first market last Friday. Kr Designs, FiftyFourthNorth Supply, Ann Martens Baking, Shirley Barkman Baking, the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Burns Lake Chamber, Glen Dyck Vegetables, Bald Hill Nursery and The Table Guy particpated in the first market. The market will be held every Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. until the end of August. This year, the chamber will also be hosting a Canada Day market on Thursday, July 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

  • Retirement of longtime paramedics worries Houston community

    "No loss of service," assures BC Emergency Health Services

  • Silent auction for Granisle seniors

    Local artists come together to raise funds

  • Ride Burns’ bike camp in full swing in Burns Lake

    The Ride Burns Bike camp has begun with certain modifications. "We are happy to be able to put on a camp this year that follows COVID regulations. We had to keep our numbers to a maximum of 40 and only two adults per group. It's great to be able to be on the trails with the kids!" said Susan Russell. The camp will be running for three weeks with kids meeting on Mondays and Wednesdays. Beginners to advanced riders are now out on the trails working on skills and getting to know the trail network, said Russell. (Susan Russell photo/Lakes District News)

  • 550 trees planted in Houston through A Rocha

    Houston Christian School students and volunteers help with the tree planting

  • Esso station developer had eyes on Houston for some time

    Expects to open for business in April 2022