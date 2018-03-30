Opposed to telecommunications tower

In a recent walk along 20th Avenue SE in Salmon Arm, I noticed the sign outlining the ‘proposed telecommunications facility consisting of a 60-metre self-support tower and ancillary radio equipment in order to provide dependable wireless data and communication services in the Salmon Arm area’.

I want to register my opposition to such a tower that will beam over our residential and school area.

I urge other residents to contact the City of Salmon Arm, Mayor Nancy Cooper and Rogers Communication Inc. and to inform themselves about the potential dangers of wireless telecommunications. The impact is especially great in populated areas and I believe Rogers and the City of Salmon Arm should follow the ‘precautionary principle’ and prevent problems, especially as they relate to public health.

G. Klein,

Salmon Arm