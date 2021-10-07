OPINION: Why we should all be pushing back against B.C.’s vaccine pass

“Show me your papers.”

Sound familiar? You’ve probably seen it in old WWII movies where enemies of the state are navigating their way through checkpoints in a country run by a fascist regime.

But we are now hearing that at businesses and rec. facilities, across B.C. In its application, this policy has revealed most people aren’t fighting against this discriminatory system—barriers for different classes of people. No one, vaccinated or unvaccinated, should be comfortable with this.

You may think the pass is our golden ticket off this nightmarish roller coaster ride. It’s not. It’s a show of acquiescence to government overreach.

There are several reasons we should call for an end to the vaxxpass: it’s an erosion of our rights, it’s implementation in other places has been a failure and therefore will not make us safer here, and it’s unethical.

Erosion of Rights

There are concrete problems with the pass—such as it discriminates against those who cannot be vaccinated for health reasons, religious reasons, or for personal choice—but overall the vaxxpass takes a big right hook at our rights as members of society. We have rights to privacy and rights not to be coerced into following actions we don’t wish to take—for whatever reason. (It also doesn’t address natural immunity. Recent studies have shown that prior infection can offer protection.)

This erosion of rights may be small now, but once erosion begins it is very easy to keep washing away even more rights.

Early this year, Canadian ombuds warned the provinces of the problems with vaccine passports. At the time, Dr. Bonnie Henry agreed with them, “This virus has shown us that there are inequities in our society that have been exacerbated by this pandemic, and there is no way that we will recommend inequities be increased by use of things like vaccine passports for services [or] for public access here in British Columbia. That’s my advice and I’ve got support from the … Premier.”

Implementation Failure

There is no compelling evidence this “system of refusal” is going to flatten our ever-undulating pandemic wave.

For that compelling evidence, we need only look at implementation. The best predictor of how something will work is a trial run. That’s why we do trial runs. From space rocket tests to vaccine trials and everything in between, a trial can tell us if something works or not.

The biggest vaxxpass trial run in the world has been undertaken in Israel. The tiny middle-eastern country has had a pass system since early 2021. Anyone who thinks Israel is but one “case study” is naive about the tiny country. They are a proactive modern society. Israel is a canary in a coal mine—a well-organized canary—as they are ahead of most other nations in vaccination rates.

Yet earlier in September, Israel was suffering daily case counts that topped 10,000, while next door in the Palestinian Territories cases counts were only in the high 2,000s. This despite Israel giving out more than 15,400,000 COVID vaccines, “enough to have double vaccinated about 85.1 % of the country’s population,” according to Reuters’ COVID-19 tracker, while in the Palestinian Territories citizens there have received a fraction of the jabs. As of Oct. 5, there had been almost 2,200,000 COVID vaccines given out, “enough to have vaccinated about 23.4 % of the country’s population.”

So a pass system and an insanely higher vaccination rate in Israel, yet more cases than next door. Israel’s pass system hasn’t worked to beat back the fourth wave. This despite Israel already administering more than 3 million boosters, or third shots. And Salman Zarka, Israel’s coronavirus czar, recently said on Israeli public radio citizens should prepare for a fourth jab. “​​​​This is our life from now on, in waves.”

With such high vaccination rates, such high case rates, and a vaxxpass system that’s been in place since early 2021, the pass system seems to be a failure. Why do we think we can do better here?

​​And where does this end? According to Haaretz, vaxxpasses in Israel will “expire” and will only be renewed when a person gets the latest booster—now life “in waves” takes on new meaning. Don’t feel like getting your sixth booster? Your eleventh or twelfth? You’ll be squeezed onto the “COVID do not” list.

Coercion

When Henry and the government flip-flopped on the vaxxpass, the government used coercion as the reason for bringing it in.

In a news release Aug. 23 announcing the vaxxpass, the government said they were trying to twist our collective arms to increase our collective jabs.

“This important step will continue to increase the vaccination rate across the province and provide confidence to fully vaccinated people that those around them are also fully vaccinated,” the release said.

And Henry recently put in restrictions on the Eastern Fraser Valley to “​​​​encourage vaccination.”

Henry also called the card a “nudge” for people to get vaxxed. “I don’t think we’ve maxed out the people who are willing to be vaccinated,” Henry said Sept. 2. “That is one of the reasons that we’ve gone to the vaccine card, it is just another strategy to nudge those people who have been complacent.”

And Premier John Horgan has shown he has no problem with forcing people to choose between their livelihoods or getting jabbed. Look no further than the government’s mandate that all nurses get vaccinated. And recently that all public service employees be fully vaccinated by Nov. 22.

(It should also be noted that Gibraltar has a 118 per cent vaccination rate and they’re still averaging about 8 new cases per day.)

Transmission

It’s important to remember both the vaccinated and unvaccinated can catch and spread COVID-19. The U.S. CDC said, “The risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection in fully vaccinated people cannot be completely eliminated.”

A report from the US CDC in July indicated vaccinated people were not spared infection and hospitalization from COVID-19. The report noted that 469 COVID cases were identified in an outbreak in Massachusetts in July 2021. In total, 74 per cent of cases (346) were found in fully-vaccinated people. The report says cycle thresholds (the number of cycles it takes for the PCR test to detect the virus in a sample) were similar for all patients. The report also noted that 79 per cent of breakthrough cases (274) were symptomatic. And of the five patients who were hospitalized, four (80 %) were fully vaxxed.

Another study by the U.S. CDC noted that during a COVID outbreak in a Texas prison, “involving the Delta variant in a highly vaccinated incarcerated population, transmission rates were high, even among vaccinated persons.”

And CDC director Rochelle Walensky recently said, “Delta infection resulted in similarly high SARS-CoV-2 viral loads in vaccinated and unvaccinated people. High viral loads suggest an increased risk of transmission and raised concern that, unlike with other variants, vaccinated people infected with Delta can transmit the virus.”

Double-vaxxed movie-goers or restaurant patrons or rec. facility users will still have to submit to being around employees who may not be vaxxed as there is no worker-pass system. And essential services and grocery stores and take out restaurants and pharmacies and gas stations and malls and schools and et ceteras, will be open to all.

The vaxxed and unvaxxed will still rub elbows.

Unethical

So if the vaxxpass is not going to fully stop transmission, then what is it for? Is it a measure poured out to force more jabs? Based on Henry’s “nudge” and the Government’s jab mandates, it seems so.

That means it’s unethical. No one has a right to coerce anyone into getting jabbed.

Vaccination is an invasive medical procedure. Doctors must have our consent to jab us. It’s something called “voluntary informed consent.”

Founded in 1901, the Canadian Medical Protective Association, which has a membership of more than 95,000 physicians, lists key elements that define voluntary informed consent. “For consent to be considered valid: it must be voluntary; the patient must have the mental capacity to consent; and the patient must be properly informed.” The site notes, “patients must be free to consent to or refuse treatment. Consent should be obtained without duress or coercion.”

Voluntary informed consent doesn’t exist if you have a vaccine mandate, nor does it exist if the government is using a vaccine card to “nudge” (coerce) people into getting jabbed and denying entry to places for citizens who aren’t jabbed.

It’s unethical for the government to ignore voluntary informed consent.

If forced jabs are unethical, then a vaxxpass system that denies access to places for the unjabbed becomes unethical too.

The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms entitles all (not just some) to Fundamental Freedoms, including: freedom of conscience and religion; freedom of thought, belief, opinion. And we have fundamental legal rights, including: the right to life, liberty and security of the person.

There are also privacy issues related to asking people to disclose private medical information. The Supreme Court of Canada has recognized that personal health privacy concerns under Section 7 of the Charter includes, “the right to be free of the psychological stress resulting from the unauthorized disclosure of one’s personal health information.”

In R. v O’Conner, the SCC ruled, “Respect for individual privacy is an essential component of what it means to be free.” This includes, “information which tends to reveal intimate details of the lifestyle or personal choices of the individual.”

If you’re only getting vaxxed because it’s mandated, or because places in society are closed off to you because you’re not vaxxed, that’s not voluntary consent.

If this is true, the vaxxpass system then amounts to domestic sanctions meted out by the government on its own people—designed to compel and coerce “rogues” to do something they don’t want to do. That is unethical and probably illegal under the Charter.

All citizens of good conscience should oppose B.C.’s vaxxpass now—vaccinated or not.

