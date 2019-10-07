OPINION: The importance of community partners in the delivery of health and care services

ISLAND HEALTH LOGOPlease bring your questions and share your vision of health care with us at Port Hardy’s Kwa’lilas Hotel on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Island Health can only succeed in delivering excellent health and care for everyone, everywhere, every time by working in partnership – with communities; Indigenous peoples; local, regional and provincial governments; physicians, nurse practitioners, health care partners; foundations and auxiliaries; and of course, with patients and clients to whom we provide care.

That’s why it is so important for the Island Health Board of Directors to regularly visit communities – to ensure individuals and communities have a voice and are supported to achieve their best health possible. It is also an opportunity for us to meet Island Health staff and medical staff, people who chose to work in health who are committed to their communities and deliver compassionate care to patients and families each and every day.

We are looking forward to visiting several North Island communities on October 9 and 10 to meet with physicians and Island Health staff, and municipal, First Nations, and health leaders throughout the region. We’ll be visiting Port McNeill, Alert Bay, Port Hardy and Port Alice with stops at First Nation health centres, clinics, hospitals, a seniors centre and a friendship centre. We also want to hear from the community at our public forum where Kathy MacNeil, President and CEO of Island Health will provide an update to the community.

I’m also pleased that two important Island Health partners – the Mount Waddington Health Network and the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island – will join us at the public forum to share some of the exciting work they have underway. When the people who live, work and play here have the opportunity to identify and develop local solutions, we can truly have a long term impact that serves the needs of the community.

During the public forum, you will also have the opportunity to learn more about the latest developments in virtual care and how it can better serve the needs of the people living in the region. By using new technology, we are able to provide access to care closer to home, and reduce the need for travel for those living in rural and remote regions.

Please bring your questions and share your vision of health care with us at Port Hardy’s Kwa’lilas Hotel on Wednesday, October 9th from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

We hope to see many members of the public come out to this free event.

Leah Hollins

Island Health Board Chair