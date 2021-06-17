OPINION: Penticton MP’s proposal for universal dental coverage rejected

One in 3 Canadians have no dental coverage, with COVID making it even worse

Yesterday, the Liberal government voted against an NDP motion that would provide dental coverage to millions of Canadians who struggle with the cost of dental care.

The NDP proposal would have allowed 6.7 million people in Canada whose household income is less than $90,000 a year to access the dental services they desperately need.

“There are single moms, young people and seniors who live with pain and risk other health complications because they can’t afford to see a dentist. Instead of choosing to support these people, today the government rejected out proposal and refused to help them,” said NDP MP Richard Cannings South Okanagan –West Kootenay. “New Democrats will keep fighting to get Canadians access to the basic healthcare services they need.”

Liberal and Conservative members of Parliament refused to support the New Democrats’ attempt to deliver dental coverage even though one in five Canadians skip visits to the dentist because they can’t afford it. Across Canada people are going to emergency rooms for dental pain, when what they really need is to see a dentist.

“The government’s choice not to help people who can’t afford dental services has serious consequences for Canadians’ health and it also costs the health care system to treat the infections and complications that occur. It is Canadians who are paying the price for the government’s lack of leadership,” said Cannings. “The Liberals have no issue giving billions of dollars in subsidies to big oil companies but they aren’t interested in helping Canadians afford dental services. Canadians deserve better.”

