Opinion: Citizens must be consulted on Grand Forks housing projects

Editor, the Gazette:

The Second Street housing project should be submitted to the citizens of Grand Forks in the form of a referendum. According to CBC Radio, not even Mayor Konrad knew what the recently purchased land would be used for.

This building would be built only 100 meters from two of the town’s real estate offices. When potential home buyers go in or out of these offices, won’t they ask about the people who may be loitering across the street? If these new rooms are as popular as suggested, there could be a waiting list some of whom may be staying in town for quick occupancy.

Please don’t forget that Trudeau’s weed is legal; isn’t there the possibility for the smell of marijuana?

In a Gazette story, RCMP reported an increase in crime regarding the homeless population; what will this huge building in the middle of our downtown businesses do for crime?

The businesses and citizens of Grand Forks should do some investigating about this project as it may lead to our property values going down substantially .

I am one of the first to offer help to the Grand Forks homeless, however not the rest of the province’s homeless who I believe may be brought to our quiet town without our input.

Robert Egli,

Grand Forks