Open letter to Minister Clair Trevena

To Minister Clair Trevena,

I understand that you believe that there was public input that supports the decision to keep the ferry in Balfour. Unfortunately, there was not. There were no meetings held on the East Shore until the decision was already made. We have repeatedly tried to have our voices heard, and we are ignored. What will it take? The Lavilin Report determined the move to Queens Bay was a long term solution that would save money and was better for the environment. How much did this report cost, taxpayers? Please answer the question.

Further, we feel we were politically hijacked by a few residents who maintained “not in my yard” and a few businesses that gain from the long ferry waits. How can we as Canadians be heard? Two thousand five hundred signatures ignored. Countless letters and phone calls ignored. I am asking what the democratic process is? This is a health and safety issue. Beyond, this is a Democratic issue. There needs to be an investigation of this decision-making process. The RDCK grant money obtained by the Balfour Queens Bay group and the absence of meetings on the East Shore with the people that use the ferry.

Please be assured that this is not just about the East Shore users, but the 1000’s upon 1000’s of users from all over the world. This is about the health of the lake. Dredging is not the answer moving the ferry is.

The four prevalent questions are

1. How much did the Lavilin Report cost? And why has the government ignored the recommendations?

2. Why were there no meetings held on the East Shore with the ferry users?

3. How do we appeal this decision? Does it need to go to court or is there a separate tribunal option available?

4. How many people used the Kootenay Lake Ferry in 2018?

Thank you for addressing these questions, and I will look forward to hearing the answers.

Regards,

Danielle Rogers | Riondel

editor@crestonvalleyadvance.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter