One year after the fires

Over a year after the start of the Gustafsen and Elephant Hill fire, there’s still no official cause for either fire.

That leaves the feeling that the story is unfinished; like we’re still to crack the last chapter; that the fat lady is yet to sing. It leaves a lack of closure.

Of course, everyone experienced it differently. Personally, I was evacuated but did not lose any property or struggle financially or otherwise.

However, even for myself, as someone covering the fires from the moment from fire trucks started unpacking near the ignition point of the Gustafsen fire, to the nearly obsessive round the clock updates, visiting and interviewing people who were evacuated or lost homes or were taking care of animals or whatever else, the lack of a resolution of sorts is dissatisfying.

If we did learn the cause, it obviously wouldn’t truly be the end of it.

For many people, the story isn’t over regardless of the cause. Some are still struggling mentally as a result of the fire while others are still dealing with the consequences of burned property or even more indirect consequences, such as having lost wages.

However, at the very least, a cause would serve as a symbolic ending to the fires; an end to the official side of things. Those still suffering mental anguish from the event would be able to take some solace that with the cause known, steps could be taken to reduce or prevent another fire from starting in the same way.

Of course, there’d still be stories here and there about ongoing economic impacts or personal struggles, but it wouldn’t be quite the same.

Beyond the destruction, the fires assaulted our daily routines and our sense of safety. Without a cause, it’s as if the assailant (the fire in this case), got to walk free.

It’s not so much about assigning blame to a specific person (at least for me). We’ve likely all done something at some point that could have potentially caused a forest fire, whether it’s driving a vehicle through grass, shooting a gun, lighting fireworks, smoking, conducting a controlled burn or roasting marshmallows or hot dogs on a campfire.

And sure, many people have already moved on or will be able to put the events behind them even without a cause, but for others, it may well speed up the healing process and provide some much-needed closure.

