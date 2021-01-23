One Week at a Time: My doors will be open

Hello, Hope, North Bend and everywhere in between!

I’m Adam Louis, and I’ll be taking the place of my esteemed colleague, Emelie Peacock, as reporter for The Standard.

We’ll get to know each other as time goes on, but I’ll give you the short version. I used to write for our sister paper, the Agassiz-Harrison Observer. Prior to this, I wrote for small-town papers in Wyoming full-time and freelanced for a few newspapers back in Ohio, where I grew up.

Most of my family still lives in the states; I’m the oldest of four kids and the only one living in Canada.

Why Canada? Because that’s where where my wife grew up. My lovely wife Laura has put up with my antics and occasional salty rants for nearly eight years now. We live out in Chilliwack a few blocks away from her parents, who run a successful flower shop (Did I Mention Flowers on Mill Street, if you’re ever in the area) with the help of my wife.

When I’m not writing for Black Press, I enjoy cooking, photography, working on my own writing and playing the guitar.

I’m looking forward to my time in Hope and am grateful and cautiously hopeful for the opportunities 2021 will present. Watching 2020 head out the door while leaving its baggage behind reminds us that while we’re still in a battle against the pandemic of our lifetime, we can look forward to less exciting days ahead.

Granted, I can assure you we’ll never have completely boring times; news really is everywhere if you know where to look for it. We’ll always have our mix of good and bad news and some hidden gems here and there, and that’s just the way I like it.

I know I have big shoes to fill now that Emelie is moving on to the bigger and better. I have a great deal of respect for her as a person and a journalist and I hope to pick up right where she left off – delivering high-quality, local news from our rather sizeable coverage area.

All I ask is if you have a story idea or you see something that people should know about, contact me! After all, I can’t report about it or debunk rumours if I don’t know something is happening. Even if you just want to pop in and say hello – provided, of course, you follow COVID protocols – feel free to stop by. My doors will be open.

We still find ourselves in tough times, my dear readers, but we just have to take it one week at a time.

