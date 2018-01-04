One thing the Prime Minister knows is drugs

To the editor:

There is a lot of talk about legalizing the marijuana weed and other psychedelics. Pay no attention to the narrow minded inconsiderate uneducated opposition aligned with the anti-democratic, misogynist, racist, reactionary old school. One thing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows is drugs and that’s why legalizing marijuana is a high priority for our Liberal Federal Government. Considerate people like us have an obligation to command progress for social change for the working class. Legalizing psychedelic drugs offers tremendous health and economic opportunities.

Canada will soon be the only G12 nation to legalize marijuana! Canada will be the greatest tourist destination for drug sales and tourism. Soon you will be able to smoke weed on your Air Canada flight. Pot will be sold on every corner and you can grow your own weed in your backyard! Why should organized crime profit from dealing drugs when our government can do it as well? The future is bright with new economic opportunities in production, marketing and of course everyday use.

Research supports rising use of psychedelics for better health and to expand our mind and achieve transcendental peace. Happy people are contented people. Its time to get onboard to support the fantastic Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s mission to bring unfettered access to marijuana and other psychedelics to help the homeless, our youth and all progressive families. At least one great leader is willing to stand up for what is right, even if nay-sayers are trying to block progress.

Sunny ways!

Bobbe Wemock

Kelowna