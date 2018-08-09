One solution brought forward for housing tent city residents

Reader proposes inviting tent dwellers to live in supporters' backyards

The “tent city” problem has been a long-standing issue in and around Victoria, and now the City of Nanaimo is facing the same predicament, and evidently is just as incapable of resolving it.

I would like to put forth a possible solution for consideration.

If each one of the outspoken sympathetic supporters of the squatters was to open his or her backyard to allow just one tent to be erected, the problem would be immediately remedied.

The benefactors could take delight in knowing they had been proactive in alleviating a very serious social ill, the tent dwellers would be ecstatic, and we, the perceived heartless right wingers, would be mollified by having these blights removed from our city environs. Also, the city councils could then address other issues.

Everyone wins.

Ernie Knowles

Victoria

Previous story
Letter: Deer a low priority as an election issue
Next story
Taking Fletcher to task over unions

Just Posted

Did you know all THIS about the RCMP Musical Ride?

 

BC Wildfire Service calls six fires out, discover nine more

  • 16 hours ago

 

Cultus Lake taking steps to curb illegal parking

 

Popular Lower Mainland park taking steps to curb illegal parking

  • 16 hours ago

 

Most Read