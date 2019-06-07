Thank you One Cowichan for bringing Dahr Jamail here to introduce his book The End of Ice

One Cowichan speaker offered great insight into climate change

Thank you One Cowichan for bringing Dahr Jamail here to introduce his book The End of Ice and speak to us last night.

Dahr Jamail brought perspectives to the challenges of our time that gave me a new way forward.

Climate disruption is not the future, we are in it right now; and of course many facts and examples were cited.

However, it’s not about freaking out or going into despair about “What am I going to do?”. It’s about “How am I going to be?”

It’s not about becoming hope-less; it’s about becoming hope-free. Not despairing over visions of the future that are not to be and not engaging because we want a certain outcome, but taking action for the “rightness” of the action without being attached to the outcome. Because the outcome is bigger than us.

First Nations teachings say we are born with two obligations. First, steward the planet. Second, do what is best for future generations.

Let’s get on it and get our governing bodies to make forward thinking changes and policies now!

Martha Lescher

Duncan