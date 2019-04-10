On the road to Greenwood, plus books, plants and garbage

Have decided to break up the many steps in my walk to Salmo, stopping a bit along the way. From Osoyoos it took me 67,329 steps to reach Rock Creek. Passed Rock Creek well on my way to Greenwood. Rock Creek is an unincorporated settlement, located at the confluence of the Kettle River and Rock Creek. It was the site of a gold rush in 1860. A small settlement laying in the junction of BC Highway 33 and BC Highway 3. I will have information on Greenwood once I reach there, stay tuned!

The Library has now confirmed that author, speaker and cultural trainer Bob Joseph will speak on his book 21 Things You May Not Know About The Indian Act: Helping Canadians Make Reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples a Reality, Monday, June 17, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Old Church.

You are invited to join the Book Lovers Night Out, Wednesday, April 10, 7 p.m. at the Aspen Riverhouse Lounge. They will be discussing The Alice Network by Kate Quinn. Meetings are on the second Wednesday of the month at the Aspen, see what they are reading, how to get a copy of this month’s book, 250-847-3043.

The Bulkley Valley Genealogical Society is preparing for their Annual Perennial Plant Sale and Raffle Sale. This will be their 26th Plant Sale, Saturday May 25 at the Goat Park, Main and Hwy 16. Viewing of plants 8:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., sale from 9 a.m. to noon. They will feature a kid’s table for junior gardeners, a houseplant table, and an invasive plant table to advise which plants are invasive in the Bulkley Valley. Donations of plants: Are you downsizing your garden or changing things up or have some plants that have taken over your garden, need help digging or items picked up, you have until May 20 to call Karen 250-847-9052 or Dale 250-847-2107 and for Telkwa call Marj 250-846-9239. Also: Gardening-related raffle tickets, which include vouchers for air travel and CNR rail travel on sale in May with members selling raffle tickets at Safeway.

Smithers Fire Rescue would like to remind residents that the Town of Smithers Open Burning Bylaw prohibits any open burning of domestic waste, garden refuse, garbage, land clearing or noxious materials. Spring Clean-up Week is May 6 – 10, during this week the Town of Smithers Works and Operations crew will pick up extra residential garbage. You are asked to leave your Spring Clean-up refuse out on your regular scheduled garbage day May 6 through 10. Garden prunings must be bundled and tied, and no longer than four feet in length. Items that will not be picked up include: recyclable and compostable materials, appliances, batteries, tires and paint. For your convenience, leaves, grass and other compostable materials can be dropped off year-round at the Works Yard compost site, at 2888 19th Ave. For more information on the Open Burning Bylaw or Spring Clean-up, please go to www.smithers.ca, or contact Smithers Fire Rescue at 250-847-2015 or the Town of Smithers Works and Operations Department at 250-847-1649.

Closing with: arduous – hard to accomplish or achieve, difficult; marked by great labour or effort, strenuous; hard to climb, steep.