A group of homeless people gather at Linear Park on 25th Avenue near People Place.

LETTER: No sympathy for those who choose to perpetuate poor choices

I think letters from Bob Desy and P. Sault in the recent Morning Star hit the nail right on the head. I have a lot of sympathy for people in dire straits as a result of bad luck or age or poor health. I have no sympathy whatsoever for people who choose to perpetuate poor choices and continue to be a nuisance and make a mess!

J.L. Mawle

Vernon

