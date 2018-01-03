A group of homeless people gather at Linear Park on 25th Avenue near People Place. Council voted Monday for Vernon bylaw officials to ignore the no-camping in parks between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. bylaw after 7 p.m. to allow the homeless population to set up camps before sundown. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

I think letters from Bob Desy and P. Sault in the recent Morning Star hit the nail right on the head. I have a lot of sympathy for people in dire straits as a result of bad luck or age or poor health. I have no sympathy whatsoever for people who choose to perpetuate poor choices and continue to be a nuisance and make a mess!

J.L. Mawle

Vernon