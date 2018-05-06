On Cooking: Avocados for dessert

Saturday is Cinco de Mayo and a perfect time to share this recipe.

Honouring special dates on the calendar, is a great opportunity to try something new at the dinner table.

This Saturday is the Mexican celebration Cinco de Mayo (Spanish for the fifth of May), and thus is a perfect time to share this recipe with you.

Although avocados are grown in many Mediterranean climates, they are also extremely abundant in Mexico.

Make sure you use extremely soft, ripe avocados for this recipe to ensure that they process into a smooth homogenized mixture easily.

A food processor will give you the best results for this recipe, but in a pinch a blender could be used. I made sure to weigh the flesh (weight is without skins or pits) for a precise recipe measurement, but you can use two avocados if you don’t have a kitchen scale.

I used a double boiler for melting the chocolate chips (a stainless-steel bowl over simmering water – without the water touching the bowl). But if you watch it carefully (and stir frequently), you can melt them in a microwave (in a microwave safe container).

A traditional mousse is made with whipped cream and beaten egg whites, so this isn’t really a mousse, but more of an avocado chocolate pudding.

But does it mean that by using avocados that this is now a healthy dessert? No, but, healthier. You see, it still has chocolate and sugar in the recipe. It is also important to point out that avocados have a lot of fat content, but they are healthy fats (monounsaturated and polyunsaturated), which, in moderation, are beneficial to a healthy lifestyle and can lower bad cholesterol levels.

Also, since there are no eggs or dairy in this recipe, it can be served to people who have these dietary restrictions, as well.

Two of my children (ages 9 and 12) and my wife were my guinea pigs for this recipe, and they all immensely enjoyed this dessert. This has now become a favourite in our household. It has an almost a chocolate-covered-strawberry flavour to it, although a slight ‘green’ flavour, I guess.

The prep is extremely easy and thus can be made in a hurry. Just remember to allow time for chilling.

Until next time, happy cooking.

Avocado chocolate mousse:

• 240g ripe avocado flesh (approximately two avocados);

• 1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips;

• 6 tbsp coconut milk;

• 3 tbsp sugar;

• 1 tsp vanilla extract;

• 1/8 tsp salt.

1. Peel and pit the avocados and place the flesh in a food processor.

2. Melt the chocolate chips and add to the food processor.

3. Add the coconut milk, sugar, vanilla, and salt to the food processor and puree until smooth.

4. Portion into dessert dishes and chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of 2 to 3 hours.

5. Optional garnish idea: mint leaves and fresh raspberries.

Makes approximately 1.75 cups (enough for four small portions)

Chef Dez is a chef, writer and host. Visit him at chefdez.com.