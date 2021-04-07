These three allow B.C. ferries to add additional sailings on the past Easter weekend.

Officials putting money ahead of COVID safety

Our three stooges, John Horgan, Bonnie Henry, and Adrian Dix keep telling the B.C. population to stay home and do not travel unless it pertains to essential travel only, and yet these three allow B.C. ferries to add additional sailings on the past Easter weekend.

This is why I call them the three stooges. They also put further restrictions on inside dining. No more inside dining until April 19, and yet these three again allow inside dining to continue on B.C. Ferries.

Just imagine, if people had to pay B.C. sales tax at a church service. If they did, we would once again have B.C. churches open for service again with limited capacity attendance.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, these three have never put a total lockdown restriction on all food and beverage outlets, like some other provinces have done. Bonnie Henry is a business person herself and is co-owner of Clos du Soleil winery in Keremeous, B.C.

The province is in a pandemic, but these three stooges seem to agree, that money is the most important factor making COVID second in importance.

Unbelievable!

Joe Sawchuk

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen