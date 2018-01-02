Odd Thoughts: The Winter of ’17… Go Figure

Listen to the sung version of this column by Langley's Bob Groeneveld.

Song

It was the winter of ’17,

The year was almost done.

We’d all survived Don Trump so far

And everyone had a gun.

(Well, not really – mostly just those geniuses south of the border who seem to be scared of everything except their own crazy president. Go figure.)

We had young Trudeau in Ottawa

And the socialists in BC.

You know, by God, we beat the odds

And our healthcare still was free.

(Well, not really – our premiums were only cut in half, and we still have to pay for parking. Go figure.)

The winds came at us from the east

And our homes grew dark and dank.

It seemed the world was ending soon

And we had Global Warming to thank.

(Well, not really – you see, Global Warming is kind of a confusing misnomer: although most of the world has been getting a bit warmer overall, some places will get a bit colder sometimes… like us… right now. Go figure.)

The snow lay wet upon the ground,

The branches bent with ice.

But the Hydro boys brought out their toys

And fixed it in a trice.

(Well, not really – it actually took a few days to get everything up and running again – but it was a massive job, and I gotta say: those folks did their best in terrible conditions. And all some people can do is complain. Go figure.)

Well, the sun’s back out and the power’s on,

And we’ve all got back on track.

Now ’18’s here – a brand new year.

Surely Trump will get the sack.

(Well, not really – turn’s out it’s really hard to fix stupid – even harder than fixin’ power lines in an ice storm. Go figure. And I gotta tell ya, I’m really not too sure about that Pence character, either.)

It was the winter of 2018.

The year had just begun.

We’d all survived Don Trump so far…

So tell me: Ya havin’ fun?