Odd Thoughts: Special place for Trump, too

Not all Canadians like Trudeau, but he's ours to kick around!

Apparently there’s a “special place in hell” for Justin Trudeau.

There are plenty of Canadians who have similar feelings about our prime minister – and let’s face it, it doesn’t matter whether we’re talking about the current prime minister or his predecessor, or the one before that, or the one before that… “love” and “prime minister” are words that don’t often fit together well in a single sentence in this country.

But to hear an American Poohbah say it… now, them’s fightin’ words!

We Canadians tend to think of our politicians like younger siblings: they’re generally a barely tolerated nuisance that ought to just shut up and stay out of the way… but we’ll protect them to the death when threatened by strangers.

And there are none stranger than dubiously presidential Donald Trump and the odd assemblage of ne’er-do-wells with whom he has surrounded himself.

The last time anything resembling a war of words broke out between Canada and the Excited States of ‘Merka was when an underling of one of our other dearly beloved prime ministers, Jean Chretien, was overheard privately referring to President George W. Bush as a “moron.”

While the revelation that Bush’s cohorts had often referred to our guy as a “dinosaur” only raised the chuckle volume up here, indignant Americans defended their moron by flinging handfuls of brown stuff into the fan, splattering it along the entire length of our border.

It turns out now that their moron back then was something of a genius, compared to their current Commander of Cheese.

And that war of words a decade and a half ago, which started with an offhand comment in an unguarded moment – in the background – was little more than some afternoon pleasantries, compared to the barrage of public venom being spewed northwards today by No. 45 Orange and his top-tier Trumpster Toadies.

The Canadian flunky who had been overheard calling Dubyah a moron by a couple of reporters back in 2002 was fired by Chretien for his “gross indiscretion,” and then the prime minister got up on his hind legs and apologized for Canada and spoke out in defence of Bush’s intellect.

Not only his toadies, but Trump himself has uttered far greater indiscretions about several world leaders. Isn’t it time his boss – the American people – stand up on their hind legs and get rid of the bums?