OCP should reflect citizens’ will, not councillors’

Re: Qualicum Beach council amends Draft OCP (The NEWS, April 12).

Coun. Skipsey says, “I’m very concerned with the number of changes council has taken the liberty to make.”

In response, Coun. Horner replied, “We were elected to this council to make decisions, so let’s get to work.”

Not so fast Coun. Horner. You were elected to represent and promote the wishes of all residents within your constituency. Your individual opinions should remain just that, one man’s viewpoint.

I applaud your agreeing with OCP review steering committee chair, Kevin Monahan, that clarity within the draft is lacking and much of the language confusing. This defect exists in other OCPs, ie: the community of Bowser.

The language chosen for these documents should be clear and easy for the average citizen to understand. Clearly, this is not the case.

Moving on to the three-storey maximum building height; this is clearly what tax paying residents want, as indicated in the Quality of Life survey results.

As councillors, you and Coun. Luchtmeijer should respect this, and despite your individual opinion, shelve your “flexibility” insertion, as suggested by Mayor Westbroek.

Coun. Luchtmeijer says, “The OCP shouldn’t be a document that restricts actions in Qualicum Beach. It should be a document that directs actions in Qualicum Beach…”

Precisely the point — and these actions and decisions must represent the choices made and “direction” given by the residents, not council members or the development companies with vested interest, bidding and making promises on the many projects yet to be undertaken in the town of Qualicum Beach.

Colin Thompson

Bowser