Number check: Trump at 46 per cent popular vote

In response to writer Chris Carnes, while it is true that Mr. Trump was elected by 65 per cent of the electoral vote, he was only elected by 46 per cent of the people, compared with Ms. Clinton’s 48 per cent. She actually had almost three million more popular votes than Trump.

First past the post or proportional representation, I’m glad that I live in a country where the majority rules and democracy is true for all. Even many Americans question the Electoral College system and feel it may be time for a change.

Lezlie Foster

Duncan