Nuclear energy and baloney

To the editor;

Re: “Nuclear energy is not the answer” letter.

Robert M. Macrae’s letter is like a baloney sandwich on good quality bread.

The title is very fine bread indeed, and the summation, “Nonetheless, energy conservation and renewable energy remain lower-cost, cleaner, greener, safer, and more sustainable options” is also well baked.

The meat in the middle quotes a Scientific American article that suggests nuclear power is a good option in comparison to coal, but it fails to mention that baloney, not well looked after, can go rancid and spoil the sandwich, rendering another piece of our planet uninhabitable by people for a few thousand years as it did in Fukushima and Chernobyl, and that human beings cannot be trusted to always take good care of their baloney.

Rod Retzlaff

Glade, B.C.