Not politics, just babies

In spite of all the furor over the Unist’ot’en / Coastal GasLink face-off, the SNC-Lavalin / Wilson-Raybould affair, the diplomacy debacle of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou’s extradition and so many other news stories that our accredited journalists cover this particular missive is about something else entirely.

We recently published our Beautiful Babies of 2018 feature and the gathering of the images and information reminded me of something — well that and the fact that we ourselves greeted a new grand-daughter a week or so ago. It rekindled in me a feeling of hope.

You know the feeling, that despite all that can appear wrong with our society and the world at large there are still babies being born to parents who love them, care for them and wish them a good, happy and long life. Those parents have that hope, and now so do I to in a stronger way. Despite everything that we see wrong, there is the hope and opportunity that more will go right. So thank you parents — for continuing to offer us all a reason to really look at what’s important today and also tomorrow.

Grant Harris

Publisher

The Interior News