Not feasible to completely stop development in Cowichan Valley

I would like to respond to the letter of Barry Dixon from the May 10 issue of the Citizen where he stated that no new building developments should be permitted in the Valley.

Where does he recommend that the growing population move to? The Valley is a nice place to live; he or his forebears moved here from someplace else. To keep from building new homes, would he be willing to house his children and their children in his home forever more? Or would he rather have his children move away to some other area where they may have other problems?

Maybe we should build and all live in huge highrises. That would drastically reduce the need for a lot of water, no lawns to water, no gardens to water, no gardens growing food for us to eat. The footprint would be a lot smaller for housing. We would probably all use transit being housed together so closely, less car washing.

Maybe everyone should move east, they are getting more water back there than they can deal with.

There are ways to conserve water and use it more wisely: drip systems for plants, not flushing after every wee, the weir at Lake Cowichan could be raised to hold back more water when it is abundant, homeowners could have storage tanks to collect runoff for plant use. The ocean levels are rising, how about a desalination plant? There are ways to conserve water if we collectively are all diligent about doing something about it. Live on a well system for a while, you will figure it out.

Gord Howell

Duncan