Not a rant from an uncaring person

Dianne Mack took this photo of a fire that had been lit on a sidewalk in Duncan in front of businesses. (Dianne Mack photo)

The letter that was published last week could very likely be construed as the rant of yet another uncaring person. The letter was intended to be accompanied by a photo. The picture showed individuals having a fire on the sidewalk in front of some local businesses in Duncan. I was pointing out the lack of consequences for the actions of the individuals in the photo with no thought to the hazard they were posing to the area or the livelihoods of hard working business people. I was indicating that these local businesses need support so that their voices hopefully could be heard.

Dianne Mack

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen