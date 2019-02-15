This last snow fall I noticed the snow plow came by later compared to previous years.

North Cowichan took too long to clear the snow

Re: Snow removal delay.

When was the last time kids had three snow days?

I have lived in the Duncan area for the last 15 years and experienced a few measurable snow falls during that period.

This last snow fall I noticed the snow plow came by later compared to previous years. More often than not the plow cleaned our side street the following morning.

I understand that North Cowichan’s policy regarding snow removal is to plow the main priority roads first then plow the side streets within 48 hours after the end of the last snow fall. Their policy changed from 24 hours to 48, this would be my assumption, maybe or maybe not? Having said that, this delay in snow clearing by North Cowichan hampered efforts for the public to get to work, take kids to school, emergency vehicles getting stuck and other transportation conundrums. I know whom I’m not voting for in the next election.

Dave Barnes,

Duncan