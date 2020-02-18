North Cowichan taxes soaring

If it's more than one per cent it's unaffordable.

North Cowichan taxes soaring

North Cowichan taxes to soar 4.49 per cent? You don’t have to call it empire building. If it’s more than one per cent it’s unaffordable.

Tom Masters

Chemainus

Cowichan Valley Citizen

