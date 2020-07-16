North Cowichan did lousy job on AAP

Re: AAP RCMP building

So, there weren’t enough “no” votes to slow the process for the $48 million loan on the new RCMP building. I and many others worked to gather as many votes as possible, but, unfortunately, we were faced with firstly having to get the voting forms into the hands of all eligible voters. North Cowichan did such a lousy job with the whole AAP procedure. Surely, something of this importance should have been handled in such a way to ensure that voting forms were in the hands of all voters, with an explanation that it wasn’t one vote per household.

That being said, we must accept the result. I would like to make it clear that our aim was never to stop the construction of the new RCMP building. We are well aware of the conditions at their present location. Our concerns were how the $48 million figure was reached. If the architects had come back with a figure of $60 million, would we now be looking to borrow that amount? You see my point? Somewhere, during this process, there should have been some independent cost control.

Carol Willcocks

Chemainus

