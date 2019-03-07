Noise and idling vehicle exhaust hard on senior

To the editor;

To whom it may concern. I am a senior citizen of Barriere and I am frustrated. I am a resident of Sunset Heights Trailer Park. My mobile home is the first home at the entrance of the trailer park. Just outside the park (which is beside my home) there is a school bus parked there, the bus is started and runs for about 20 minutes to half an hour twice a day, and it takes 15 minutes to shut down. It is causing a lot of air pollution and noise and is making my life uncomfortable. The bus is owned and used by Simpcw First Nation and the driver lives in the trailer court. I have talked to the park, the Simpcw, and the District, they all say there is nothing they can do about this. If this bus was parked in a busy residential area I wonder if they would still do nothing about it? There are bylaws that will prevent this; District of Barriere By-Law #0020 to regulate noise within the District of Barriere, and Bylaw #150 that amends Traffic Bylaw #0029 and #2008. But it seems because I am the only one complaining nothing is happening. This letter is also being sent to the District of Barriere, Simpcw First Nation, and Barriere and Area Chamber of Commerce.

Please sign me: A Frustrated Citizen of Barriere

Editor’s note: Name withheld as per request.