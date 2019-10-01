Nobody wants to change their lifestyle of endless consumption

The thing is, instead of slowing down clear-cutting and wilderness removal for mining, logging and urban sprawl, we are destroying our habitat and forested lands that once kept our forest floors cool and secure. Today, the floor is open to erosion in the rainy seasons, and extreme heat and evaporation in the summer months, resulting in our river levels becoming very low and fires springing up where few were seen before.

So, instead of addressing this, which is a question of lifestyle, citizens, municipal governments, provincial governments and federal government continue on in denial. Both government institutions and the citizens wish to carry on with unending consumption and unending urban sprawl. Thus, their only solution is to meter water consumption to slow down water usage due to declining water levels in aquifers and rivers.

No one wants to change their lifestyle by slowing down consumption, deforestation, urban sprawl and never-ending growth. The short term result of remaining in denial offers wealth and prosperity, while the long term result of this cherished model of never-ending growth offers only the destruction of the natural environment upon which our grandchildren must rely.

Bill Woollam

Duncan